JUST IN: Security agents rescue abducted bus passengers in Osun

Security agents in Osun state have rescued the 14 passengers of the Abuja-bound commercial bus who were kidnapped at a village in Osun state on Monday.

The passengers travelling from Osogbo were said to have been abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Ajeokun junction, Otan Ile/Imesi-Ile road in Obokun local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro in a text message on Monday evening told Daily Trust that all the passengers have been rescued.

It was gathered that the rescue operation was done jointly by the police in collaboration with men of the Department of State Security and men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The OPC leader in the state, Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, also confirmed the successful rescue of all the abducted 14 passengers.

