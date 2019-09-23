Breaking News
JUST IN: Security agents rescue abducted bus passengers in OsunJUST IN: Abducted corps member rescued – Police
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Security agents rescue abducted bus passengers in Osun
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Security agents rescue abducted bus passengers in Osun

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date

Security agents in Osun state have rescued the 14 passengers of the Abuja-bound commercial bus who were kidnapped at a village in Osun state on Monday.

The passengers travelling from Osogbo were said to have been abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Ajeokun junction, Otan Ile/Imesi-Ile road in Obokun local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro in a text message on Monday evening told Daily Trust that all the passengers have been rescued.

It was gathered that the rescue operation was done jointly by the police in collaboration with men of the Department of State Security and men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The OPC leader in the state, Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, also confirmed the successful rescue of all the abducted 14 passengers.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.