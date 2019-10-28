JUST IN: Sadio Mane reveals when he will leave Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadio Mane insists he is “very happy” at Liverpool and wants to finish his career at the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 68 goals since joining the Reds for £34million from Southampton in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mane committed his future to Jurgen Klopp’s side by signing a new long-term contract last year – and now hopes to stay at Anfield “forever”.

He told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “I am very happy to be part of this great club and I enjoy it.

“Hopefully I stay here forever. I’ve been to some clubs around the world, but Liverpool is unique. It’s like a family.

“The mood is always incredible. But it’s normal that we’ve been together for four years and know each other.

“We are also together off the field and that is important for morale.”

Mane has formed a devastating attack with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, with the trio helping Liverpool win a sixth Champions League trophy last season.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App