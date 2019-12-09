JUST IN: Reps investigate incessant Air force helicopters crash

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has started an investigation into the incessant non-combat air crashes involving Nigerian Air force Helicopters and other air assets.

The House opened the investigation at an investigative hearing being conducted by its Committee on Air force on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an opening address, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Acting House Leader, Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) lamented that the country was witnessing incessant air crashes by the Nigerian Air force in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Regrettably, in recent times, the Nigerian Air Force has been witnessing incessant air crashes. Between the years 2015 and 2019, there have been, at least, 8 air crashes in various Nigerian states that have endangered lives and property.

“As joint partners, we are determined to proffer lasting solutions to this problem. Promised on the above, a member of the House moved this motion; “Need to Investigate the Incessant Non-Combatant Related Air Crashes by the Nigerian Air force,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said, the House will do everything to improve the abilities of security agencies to deal with challenges and prepare for future threats.

“We have decided, through legislative impetus to allow for investments, innovation and growth with a firm and more active role in the management of Nigeria’s national security architecture.

“Consequently, the House elected to work with relevant national security agencies to determine the present needs and provide funding for recruitment, training and equipment for a dynamic and proactive security apparatus, in this case -air power,”he added.

In his welcome address earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Air force, Shehu Mohammad Koko (APC, Kebbi) said the investigation was pursuant to the House Resolution HR.195/11/2019.

According to him, the committee was carrying out the investigation based on its responsibilities as contained in Sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended in addition to “Order 18 Rule 13 (1&2) of the House of Representatives Standing Orders.

Responding, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar commended the House of Representatives and its Committee on Air Force for their support to the Nigerian Air force.

He said the investigation was in the right direction as it will help in addressing the challenges in areas that the Nigerian Air force was having drawbacks.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App