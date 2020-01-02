JUST IN: Rail MD denies alleged attack on train

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, has denied reports in some sections of the media that gunmen attacked its Abuja bound train from Kaduna Thursday morning.

Mr. Okhiria, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, said no attack happened on its train and that none of its operations were delayed or disrupted contrary to media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He challenged anyone peddling the rumour to visit the station to confirm the operations have been smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Also, the Operations Manager, Abuja-Kaduna rail service, Mr. Victor Adamu, told our correspondent on the phone he didn’t receive report of any gun attack on the train and that the train operations had been operating as scheduled.

He said the news making the rounds is false and might be a recycling of the stone incidence that happened over a year ago.

He however, explained that some boys threw stones on the train but it didn’t have significant impact to warrant disruption of operations.

On his part, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC, Mr. Mahmood Yakub in a chat with Daily Trust said the reported attack was the machination of mischief makers.

He said, “This is a complete fake news. Nobody attacked the train of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) between Abuja and Kaduna.

“This is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to scare away our esteemed passengers. We see this as a grand plot to sabotage the feats and achievements of the NRC.”

Yakub stressed that there was no sign of attack on the train, adding that no passenger had given any report of attack whether from Abuja or Rigasa.

He assured the train passengers not to entertain any fear about their safety and security, assuring that the NRC is up to the task in providing safe train services across the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App