JUST IN: PSG close to signing Chelsea keeper

Chelsea keeper Marcin Bulka is on his way to Paris Saint Germain.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the month, with a new deal not on the table.

He will become PGS’s first summer recruit, on a three-year deal according to Le Parisian.

