JUST IN: Prices of foodstuffs crash in Taraba

Prices of farm produce have crashed in Taraba State as harvested farm produce flooded markets.

Daily Trust’s market survey revealed that 100 kg bag of Melon seed dropped from N70,000 to N25,000, 100kg bag of Beniseed sold at N90,000 few months ago now sold at N25,000.

A 100kg bag of Maize dropped from N7500 to N4000, 100kg bag of Beans sold at N25,000 now dropped to N18,000.

The survey conducted in four major produce markets in the state revealed that prices of farm produce crashed as a result of bumper harvest recorded by farmers.

At Mutumbiiyu, Iware, Garba-Chede and Maihula produce markets, our reporter saw thousands of bags of harvested farm produce brought for sale by farmers to the Markets.

A farmer, Mallam Bello Maigari, told our reporter that farmers had witnessed a bumper harvest, a development that led to crash of prices of farm produce across the state.

