JUST IN: Presidency reacts to US travel ban on Nigeria

The Presidency has reacted to the United States suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerians.

The presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement Saturday, said President Muhammadu Buhari had established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements.

Adesina said the committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.

He expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

The statement read, “On 31st January 2020, the United States (U.S) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary travel restrictions on six (6) countries including Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of ‘immigrant visas’ to Nigerian passport holders only. This suspension shall come into effect on 21st February 2020. The suspension does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

“The DHS states the suspension of ‘immigrant visas’ became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the U.S Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments. This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the U.S.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security. Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements. The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”

Atiku’s reaction

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku had earlier on Saturday called on the government of the United States of America to lift its travel ban on Nigerians.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Atiku asked President Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.

“The current Nigerian administration may have its deficiencies and deep faults, but the Nigeria people ought not to be punished for their inefficiencies,” he contended.

