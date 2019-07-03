JUST IN: Presidency confirms suspension of Ruga settlement projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of Ruga settlement projects, designed to address the incessant clashes between herders and farmers across the country.

When contacted, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said the project has been suspended.

Replying to a text message, Shehu said, “Yes. The Governors should be announcing that when they finish from the VP’s office”

Daily Trust reports that four governors are currently meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on the matter.

