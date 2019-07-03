Breaking News
JUST IN: Presidency confirms suspension of Ruga settlement projects
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Presidency confirms suspension of Ruga settlement projects
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Presidency confirms suspension of Ruga settlement projects

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
RUGA is a settlement for Fulani herdsmen
File photo; RUGA is a settlement for Fulani herdsmen

The presidency on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of Ruga settlement projects, designed to address the incessant clashes between herders and farmers across the country.

When contacted, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said the project has been suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a text message, Shehu said, “Yes. The Governors should be announcing that when they finish from the VP’s office”

Daily Trust reports that four governors are currently meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.