JUST IN: Police to divert traffic on routes leading to presidential election tribunal venue Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command has announced that there would be diversion of traffic of some major routes leading to the venue of presidential election tribunal in Abuja.

The command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah in a statement on Tuesday said there would be diversion of traffic at Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way leading to the Court of Appeal Headquarters where the tribunal will continue its proceedings on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the gesture was part of the command’s proactive measures to beef up security at the venue.

He said this was necessary to forestall any act that could disrupt the tribunal sitting and result in the breakdown of law and order; especially clash between supporters of both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of this development, members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations on Wednesday.

“The command reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory,” Manzah added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App