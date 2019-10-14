JUST IN: Police shut another Quranic school, arrest cleric

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina State have uncovered and shut down another Quranic and rehabilitation centre in Daura town where children were subjected to various inhuman and degrading treatments.

This was coming few weeks after a similar school was shut in neighbouring Kaduna state.

Already, the cleric and its proprietor, Malam Bello Abdullahi, has been arrested alongside two others just as manhunt for one Umar Abdullahi and some teachers have been launched over their alleged indulgence in some homosexual activities with the students.

The state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, while leading newsmen to the premises of the school, said 67 persons aged between 7-40 years were found in chains, saying that “they have been evacuated to the hospital for treatments while efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their respective families”

He said parents should desist from taking their children/wards to illegal, unauthorised or unapproved remand, rehabilitation centres otherwise known as “makarantar Malam Mai – Kwari”, noting that “parents should only take them to recognised and approved facilities registered by government.”

In his remarks, the emir of Daura, Umar faruk, while lamenting the situation, asked the police to handle the matter according to laid down rules and regulation of the land.

