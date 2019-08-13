JUST IN: Police rescue kidnapped victim in Gboko

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue state on Tuesday evening rescued a 61-year-old businessman from his abductors in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, John Akombo, who is a Nigerian Brewery Distributor, was abducted from his office at gunpoint and forced into a waiting Honda Pilot Jeep by the kidnappers who sped off the area.

Witnesses however said the police was promptly alerted and a team of security joint task force in the area including the Army pursued the abductors from JS Tarka Way, overpowered them and rescued the victim around Mbaamandev, Mkar- Ameladu road in Gboko.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that the timely information by members of the public helped the rescue mission as the police quickly halted the abductors.

“The police gave the abductors a hot chase and when they saw that there was no way for them any longer, they abandoned their victim, their vehicle and ran into the forest,” she said.

Anene added that security agencies were still combing the area to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers as at the time of filing this report.

She noted that the abductors escaped with bullet wounds to Mkar hill abandoning their Honda pilot Jeep which was later taken to the police station in Gboko.

