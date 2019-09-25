JUST IN: Police react to reported abduction of 13 travellers in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Police Command has debunked a story published in some online media platforms that Kidnappers had abducted 13 travellers on Kaduna – Abuja highway.

It said the story was a misrepresentation of facts to create panic in the minds of the road users.

The command however, disclosed that armed men in military uniform forcefully entered some houses at the outskirt of Dutse Village in Chikun L.G.A of Kaduna State on 23rd September, 2019 at 1.30 and abducted six people to an unknown destination.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed that one of the victims, named Umar Abbas, a 32 year old, later managed to escape from his captors and reported the incident to the command on Tuesday.

According to the statement: “The command wants to state categorically that the incident neither involved travellers along Abuja road, nor recorded the figure falsely reported by such media.

“On receipt of that information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Aji Janga, immediately mobilized operatives of the Command’s Anti- Kidnapping and SARS units to the area for possible rescue of the remaining victims and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to book.

“The Commissioner of Police was disturbed by the incident that innocent persons were kidnapped in the village during their resting period. However, this should not be deliberately misrepresented by inaccurate reporting of figures and location of incident. Such false reports will only increase fear among road users.”

He called on the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with prompt and useful information about incidence to enable the command to proactively respond.

