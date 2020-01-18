JUST IN: Police react to PDP’s planned protest over S/Court verdict on Imo guber

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to allow hoodlums to hijack its planned protest in relation to the Supreme Court judgement delivered on the state Governorship election which removed Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of the state.

The command, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, while acknowledging that it was the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, it said such protests must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the law.

It said the protest must not be violent or hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, causing chaos and anarchy.

The police also warned that the protest must not be conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

The statement said: “In view of the above, the command wish to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so in accordance to the provisions of the law as the Command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that is likely cause breach of peace.

“The Command, in conjunction with all security agencies in the state, is determined to protect the lives and property of all and sundry. As such, anyone or group that incites, instigates, procures violence or conduct oneself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”

It also advised members of the public to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as arrangements were already emplaced to ensure safety and security of all and sundry please.

