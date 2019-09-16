JUST IN: Police officer in charge of applicants’ screening dies in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of screening exercise in Sokoto state, Sulaiman Zubairu, is dead.

He died on Monday’s morning while leaving his accommodation on his way back to Abuja after finishing his assignment in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the Sokoto state Police Command, DSP Muhammad Sadiq, who confirmed the death said ACP Zubairu was preparing to leave his accommodation on his way back to Abuja when he died.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“He was done with his assignment in Sokoto as the screening of the applicants for recruit constable was completed last Saturday,” he said.

He added: “He did not complain of any sickness. He was hail and hearty. We are all shocked by his sudden death.”

Daily Trust reports that the family of the deceased officer had come to Sokoto where he was expected to be buried.

The Chief Imam of Abu Huraira Juma’at Mosque, Dr. Mansur Ibrahim, had posted on his Facebook wall that the funeral prayers for the deceased officer would take place at the Mosque on Tuesday.

He urged Muslims living around the area to attend the prayer fixed for 9am tomorrow.

He, however, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Our reporter learnt that the deceased was an indigene of Adamawa state, serving at the Police Headquarter, Abuja before he was sent to Sokoto for an ad hoc assignment of screening the applicants.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App