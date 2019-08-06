JUST IN: Police nab Tekno for carrying nude girls in truck

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested Nigerian hip-hop musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno.

The popular musician was arrested on Tuesday and immediately taken to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Yaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that as at the time of his arrest, Tekno was carrying half naked girls in traffic; an act which is a breach of public decency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tekno had sometimes last week conveyed half clad girls, who were dancing seductively, in a transparent glass box on a truck around the Lekki – Ikoyi Link Bridge.

In the truck, the musician was seen spraying the scantily dressed girls with money as they danced.

His arrest followed public outcry it generated just as the state government reacted swiftly and condemned the incident.

In his defence, Tekno said he merely used the truck to convey his crew to a location for a shoot, which was not intended to breach public decency.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said he was invited for questioning.

He said: “The command has arrested Tekno and the two girls for conveying half naked girls at the Lekki area of Lagos.

“He is presently undergoing questioning at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.

The police said such acts of public indecency is against the criminal code adding that if after investigation those involved are found guilty, they would be charged to court.

Already, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency has suspended the advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App