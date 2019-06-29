JUST IN: Police nab soldier selling ammunition to kidnappers, 61 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kaduna have arrested a 32-old-soldier, Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok, for allegedly selling ammunition to suspected kidnappers.

The command has also arrested 61 other criminal suspects for various offences across the state in the last two weeks.

Lance Corporal Yabiliok, serving in the military units in Jaji Military Cantoment, Kaduna State, told newsmen while he was being paraded by the police that he sold each of the live ammunition for N400.

He however, said he never knew his customer was a kidnapper until they were arrested by the police. “He told me that, he needed the ammunition for protection of their cattle against rustlers. That is why I sold them to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper.”

Speaking earlier on the arrest, Commissioner of Police in he state, Ali Aji Janga said the 62 suspects were arrested for different crimes, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling, among others.

He said different kinds of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and other items, including vehicles and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

According to CP Janga: “I invited you here to update you on the Command’s recent successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna state within the last two weeks.

“During the period under review, we have continued to intensify a furious manhunt on bandits and other criminals across the command through some carefully planned strategic operations, including ‘Operation Puff Adder’ that has been launched by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni and the subsequent on-going Confidence Building Campaign the Command vigorously carry out across the State, particularly along our respective Expressways.

“Like I said earlier, the Command has recorded some successes within the past two weeks with the arrest of sixty two (62) suspects on different crimes and belonging to different suspected criminal gangs that terrorize citizens of the State and we have also made recoveries of several exhibits respectively.”

