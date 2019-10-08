JUST IN: Police launch manhunt to rescue Abuja kidnapped victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command says it has launched a manhunt to rescue all persons kidnapped at Pegyi community of the capital city.

Nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy were reportedly abducted in the community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the FCT around 8:00pm on Monday by gunmen who reportedly dressed in military camouflage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the development, in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the police in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said the command is making concerted effort to rescue the kidnapped persons.

He said, “Though detail of the incident is still sketchy, the Command is urging members of the public to be calm while the Police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.”

DSP Manzah also called on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

“The Command reassures members of the public of its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory,” he added.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App