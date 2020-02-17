JUST IN: Police extend curfew, restrict movement in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa state Police Command has extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state as a result of the violent protest which erupted in the state following last Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement which ousted Chief David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor-elect of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa on Monday, said credible intelligence available to the command indicates that the prevailing security situation in the state demands the extension.

He said the curfew will now be relaxed on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with effect from 10pm to 6am everyday.

Daily Trust reports that the Police command had earlier imposed curfew in the state from Friday, February 14, 2020 to Sunday February 16, 2020 to forestall further escalation of violence that erupted in the state last weekend.

“In light of the credible intelligence available to the command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa state, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday 23rd February, 2020 with effect from Monday 17th February, 2020, from 10pm to 6am.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted.

“The public are advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” Anozia said.

