JUST IN: Police declare Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer wanted

ADVERTISEMENT

* No, you burn our lawyer’s house, IPOB tells police

Anambra state Police Command has declared Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command spokeperson, Haruna Mohamed, in a statement made available to Daily Trust on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra state said the police have declared Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor wanted following the murder of two policemen in Oraifite on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that warrant of arrest was obtained by the Police in respect of one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ of Oraifite over alleged cases of conspiracy, murder, treasonable felony, arson and armed robbery”.

He also stated that the Command enjoins the public to furnish it with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, urging them to contact the nearest Police Station/formations or call the Police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action.

It will be recalled that yesterday, the police said there was a formal complaint against One Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

Mohamed said following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

“However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes.

“As a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts.

“The injured personnels were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment,” Mohammed had said.

Meanwhile, IPOB has accused the police of setting on fire the home of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Oraifite, Anambra state.

In a statement issued by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group queried why the Police would go further to raze the lawyer’s home even after killing two unarmed and innocent civilians.

According to him, the action explained the carelessness of the police in handling the petrol they used to burn Barr. Ejiofor’s home and nearby businesses, which trailed back, leading to the fire that gutted their van.

“The unprovoked Nigeria police and Army invasion of the home of our lawyer Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor barely four days after the painful burial of his senior brother is proof that those running Nigeria have descended into the abyss of iniquity from which they may never recover.

“This level of dictatorial impunity against the rule of law, judicial process and natural justice must not be condoned by any right thinking person” he said.

However, the group described the statement issued by the Police as self-incriminating ladden with blatant lies, falsehood and deceptions.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App