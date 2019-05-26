JUST IN: Police arrest 35 kidnappers, women accomplices in Nasarawa

  1. Home
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date

The Police have arrested 35 kidnappers in Kennehu Village, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Among those arrested were some women accomplices who supply essential commodities and foods to the kidnappers in their den in the forest.

It would be recalled that the kidnappers had last week killed a Primary Health Centre staff, Mohammed Shuaibu, after he refused to follow them while his wife was abducted.

Daily Trust reports that the kidnappers have been abducting people in villages and towns across the local government.

Toto Local Government shares boundaries with Kuje Local Government in Abuja and Bassa Local Government in Kogi state.

The spokesman of Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Samaila, in a chat with our reporter confirmed the arrest.

