JUST IN: Pipeline explosion rocks Abule-Egba in Lagos

There are reports of pipeline explosion around Ile-Epo, in Abule Egba area of Lagos state on Sunday night.

The explosion, witnesses said, may likely be from a vandalised petroleum pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), situated in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, two fire service tankers are on ground at the scene to curb the fire from escalating further into the densely populated residential areas within the community.

Details of casualty are still sketchy at the moment, our correspondents said.

Details later…

