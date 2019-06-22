JUST IN: Pipeline explosion kills 10 persons in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 10 persons lost their lives in an early morning pipeline explosion at Kom kom in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Gerald Oforji, confirmed the story to reporters at Oyigbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App