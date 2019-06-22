JUST IN: Pipeline explosion kills 10 persons in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT
A file photo of an explosion.
No fewer than 10 persons lost their lives in an early morning pipeline explosion at Kom kom in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Gerald Oforji, confirmed the story to reporters at Oyigbo.
Details later.
