JUST IN: PDP asks Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

Secondus who addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said insecurity in the country was escalating and called on President Buhari to also resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was clear that the current government has no solution to the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“There is no doubt that the only thing apparent in President Buhari and APC administration is incompetence and this is clearly underscored in the way and manner they are handling the affairs of governance which has continued to take a huge toll on the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The level of bloodletting occasioned by the barrage of criminalities across the country can only be happening in a country without a government.

“The killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, is the height point of murdering of innocent Nigerians across the land.

“It certainly cannot be well for a nation that creates an ugly situation where a 94-year-old nationalist would be burying her 58 years old daughter. Sad! This certainly is not Nigeria of our dream,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App