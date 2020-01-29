JUST IN: Pastor arrested for faking self-kidnap in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna-based Pastor, Clement James, has been arrested by the state Police Command for faking his own kidnap in the state.

The pastor and his accomplice, George Otokpa‎ were arrested after demanding for N5million ransom from family members.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, issued on Wednesday, he said the suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Command’s Anti–Kidnapping Unit‎.

The command spokesman said the arrest followed a report made by two members of the family of the fake kidnapped victim (pastor) about the kidnap of their relation.

“The suspect, Clement James, was tracked and arrested at his hide-out where he hid himself, falsely claimed being kidnapped and conspired with his friend George Otokpa ‘m’ 22yrs (the 2nd suspect) to engage his family in negotiation for ransom.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation accordingly,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Muri, condemns such criminal mentality and cautions members of the public against such heartless and barbaric act.

The CP assures the good people of Kaduna state that the Command will use the evidence against the suspects in the court of law to serve as deterrence to other people with similar criminal mind.

