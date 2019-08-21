JUST IN: Oyo-Ita in Council Chamber for ministers swearing in

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita is at the council chamber of the Villa, venue of the swearing in of ministers.

The embattled Head of Service had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari at the State House, Abuja, Daily Trust online reports.

Oyo-Ita, who reportedly tendered her retirement letter on Monday, arrived the Villa around 9:45am and went straight to the office of the Chief of Staff.

She was absent at the Presidential retreat for ministers designate held between Monday and Tuesday, even when she was one of the resource persons.

Oyo-Ita is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3bn contract scam.

