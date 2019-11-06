Breaking News
  Just in: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
Just in: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha is the second since President Muhammadu left the country for a 20-day trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom (UK).

President Buhari, who started his 15-day private tour to London last Saturday, is expected to return November 17.

Details later…

