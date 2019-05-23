JUST IN: Osinbajo, Ngige unveil leadership of ‘short men’ in government

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, have unveiled the leadership of what they called, “short men in government”.

At a valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Ngige named Osinbajo as chairman and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as deputy.

While Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was named as Secretary General of association, Ngige said he is the provost.

Osinbajo said: “Just to mention for the record that I was elected chairman of the association to which Dr. Ngige referred the one to which Adams Oshiomhole, Ngige and El-Rufai are members, not because I’m the Vice President but because I’m the tallest member.”

