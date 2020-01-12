JUST IN: Ortom meets Sule over insecurity in Benue, Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule and his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, are currently meeting at the Government House in Lafia over insecurity in both states.

The meeting is said to border on how to ensure security cooperation between the two states.

It could be recalled that Sule had visited Ortom recently on the need to foster cooperation on insecurity that has being bedeviling the two states.

Our reporter noted that there are many Tivs who are indigenes of Nasarawa state in Awe, Keana and Lafia local governments.

Our reporter also gathered that when Governor Ortom signed into law the bill, which banned open grazing in Benue state, former Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Almakura, welcomed the Fulani herdsmen to Nasarawa state, an act which allegedly angered the Benue governor.

Details later…

