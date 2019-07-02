Breaking News
Breaking: Lawan announces Senate's principal officers as Orji Kalu gets Chief Whip
JUST IN: OPEC re-elects Barkindo as Sec-Gen for another three years

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Sec-General
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Sec-General

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced the re-election of Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary General for a three-year tenure.

The announcement was made on Monday night at the end of the 176th meeting of OPEC member nations in Vienna, Austria.

Barkindo was first elected as Secretary General of the bloc in 2016.

