JUST IN: OPEC re-elects Barkindo as Sec-Gen for another three years

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced the re-election of Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary General for a three-year tenure.

The announcement was made on Monday night at the end of the 176th meeting of OPEC member nations in Vienna, Austria.

Barkindo was first elected as Secretary General of the bloc in 2016.

