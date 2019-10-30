Just in: One person, four cows die in auto crash in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

One person and four cows reportedly died Wednesday morning in a fatal road accident along Lugard Hall Roundabout within Kaduna metropolis.

The accident happened around 12: am when the driver of the Trailer who was conveying cows tried to negotiate the round about fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered that the dead person and the others who sustained injuries were taken to Barau Dikko Hospital while the four dead cows were laying at the scene of the accident.

Details of the accident remain sketchy as it happened late in the night but a passerby told our reporter that cows were left by road side because the accident happened at night.

“The driver said he was not aware of the roundabout on the road because he was a stranger in Kaduna. He told us that one person was dead and two others sustained injuries. They were all taken to Barau Dikko hospital,” he said.

Deputy Corps Commander Salisu Galadanci State Command Head of Operations ‎who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust advised drivers to always be careful while driving.

He described the accident as fatal since a life was lost. He also caution long journey drivers to always have a second driver a professional that can be assisting them when on night journey.

“I just got the information now that one person died in the hospital while some of the cows where injured and maybe other cows will die later. Our investigation revealed that the driver was fatigue maybe due to night journey, he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App