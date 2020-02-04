JUST IN: One injured in Abuja auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A yet-to-be identified driver has been seriously injured after surviving an accident that nearly claimed his life in Abuja.

The accident happened at about 10:45am on Tuesday along Kubwa-Gwarinpa expressway of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Our correspondent who was driving on service lane of the road, slightly escaped being hit by the driver’s Toyota Sienna car with registration number BR 249 KWL, which somersaulted three times from the main road to the service lane before it stopped.

It was learnt that the incident happened due to overspeed and sudden match of brake by the driver. The driver was reportedly rushing to resume work at the Federal Secretariat in the City Centre.

The somersaulted Sienna car hit another Toyota Camry car with registration number RBC 855 SX which was badly damaged.

Officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were controlling traffic along the road, quickly rushed the driver to an undisclosed hospital inside Gwarinpa Estate.

Speaking with the Daily Trust after the incident, an official of FRSC who did not want his name in print, warned drivers to always obey the traffic rules while driving.

According to him, many drivers are fond of making calls while driving which flouts traffic rules.

