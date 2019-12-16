JUST IN: Oil truck catches fire in Lagos

  1. Home
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
The truck

An articulated truck with unknown registration number, loaded with 16,000 litres of diesel, caught fire Monday night in Lagos.

However, there was no loss of life or injury as a result of the inferno, following the swift intervention of emergency personnel.

The truck caught fire while moving inward toll gate but the fire was restricted to the cabin.

The fire incident was reported to the Agency’s control room at about 7:40pm, the LASEMA Response Team’s 7:48pm timely arrival aided the quick recovery of the oil tanker truck.

The Response Team controlled and restricted the fire to the vehicle’s cabin before effecting its final recovery in record time.

Spokesperson of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the Lagos State Fire Services.

Though, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the emergency personnel were able to recover the vehicle.

