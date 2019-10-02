JUST IN: Obaseki sacks Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants

ADVERTISEMENT

* To announce fresh appointment within 30 days

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked all his Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants in his cabinet with immediate effect.

The SAs and SSAs, our reporter gathered, were over 242.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Wednesday said the development is in line with efforts to reorganise governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery within the next 30 days.

According to statement, “the state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service to the state, assuring of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.”

The statement directed the sacked assistants to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Daily Trust gathered that the sack may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the state’s House of Assembly.

