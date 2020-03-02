Just in: NSA Monguno in attendance as Osinbajo meets committee on small arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently holding a meeting with members of the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The meeting, whose agenda was still unknown, was being attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtrd.), the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were the Director General, Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali, DG National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufai, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), AVM Mohammed Saliu Usman.

The committee was set up to fast track the process in the fight against illicit proliferation of arms not only in Nigeria but also with ECOWAS member states and development partners.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Monguno was absent when President Muhammadu Buhari met with Nigeria’s service chiefs last Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NSA had in a leaked memo, alleged that undue interference of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on matters of national security had slowed down meaningful gains that Buhari had sought to achieve.

In the leaked memo to the service chiefs, which was published by an online platform, Premium Times, Monguno directed them (service chiefs) to desist from taking further directives from Kyari.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App