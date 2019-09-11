NNPC depot in Ibadan razed

ADVERTISEMENT

The loading point of the Ibadan Apata Deport of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Wednesday morning, was razed, a source close to the depot has said.

There’s been no official statement on casualties, but the source said the incident caused a gridlock of traffic for motorists plying Apata-Abeokuta road.

Firemen were seen attempting to put out the flames.

It has been two years since the depot was reopened for operations after years of neglect.

The reopening of the depot was part of the turnaround maintenance of the government to ease fuel loading and distribution.

