  3. JUST IN: Nigerians react as JAMB suspends NIN enrollment for 2020 UTME
JUST IN: Nigerians react as JAMB suspends NIN enrollment for 2020 UTME

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Candidates for the JAMB 2019 Computer-Based Test wait to be screened at the ICT Centre at Bingham University along the Abuja-Keffi road
Nigerians have taken to twitter to react to the news that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had suspended the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as prerequisite for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

JAMB had disclosed on its twitter handle on Saturday morning that candidates would now resort to the previous system of registration.

The message read: “NIN is suspended for 2020 registration. Candidates are to only send names to 55019 to create profile. No need for NI for 2020 registration.”

It did not however, give any reason for its change of mind after previously insisting that candidates must get a NIN before being admitted to sit for the examination.

Here are some the responses of Nigerians:

