JUST IN: Nigerians react as JAMB suspends NIN enrollment for 2020 UTME

Nigerians have taken to twitter to react to the news that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had suspended the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as prerequisite for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

JAMB had disclosed on its twitter handle on Saturday morning that candidates would now resort to the previous system of registration.

The message read: “NIN is suspended for 2020 registration. Candidates are to only send names to 55019 to create profile. No need for NI for 2020 registration.”

It did not however, give any reason for its change of mind after previously insisting that candidates must get a NIN before being admitted to sit for the examination.

Here are some the responses of Nigerians:

After making money for this people when students payed 2k to get NIN now their effort is wasted.. Sonce last year what too you so long to decide.. Registration is supposed to b easy every year but you make them go through hell.. Fear will kill us all — HormorteeLewis (@hormortee_lewis) January 11, 2020

This is the only reasonable thing you have done in your entire life. — – (@prosquid) January 11, 2020

Una brain dey skip before ? — Mr-Sunky™ 🕗 (@m1ster_Sunky) January 11, 2020

Thanks for reducing the stress for those who didn’t have the National identity card — Afolabi oluwafemi peter (@femstic09) January 11, 2020

You guys must be very wicked

Irrational decisions by a whole board?

People are stressed the f out and getting extorted and you finally have sense? — jéo🔱 (@BlzzJoe) January 11, 2020

You people are confused — April-6th 🇳🇬 (@talk2ogpascal) January 11, 2020

Hell yes !!! Can’t go through those stress over 1million people to register for nin it would take months — sammystwitts (@sammystwitts) January 11, 2020

Finally!!!! One good thing in 2020 atleast… I now hope you all ca use technology the right way! Even the NIN can be done very easy without no issue.. — Ayomide (@mide2nez) January 11, 2020

So u guys get mind to trick me abi after all the stress of going to NIMC for good 3 days and now u re talking nonsense 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶 — Shalom kunini james (@JamesKunini) January 11, 2020

Na wao o….after all the stress that students have been put to — Mfreke Akai (@Frehkie) January 11, 2020

We’re really crazy in this country. — The Youngest Mind (@Lbgobo) January 11, 2020

