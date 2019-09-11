JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft conveying Nigerian returnees from South Africa has just landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). It landed at 9:30pm on Wednesday.

The aircraft is still taxing to the apron as at the time of filing this report at the cargo terminal of the Airport.

Several agencies of the Federal Government are on ground to receive the returnees.

Details soon…

