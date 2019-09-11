Breaking News
JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
Air Peace
The Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft conveying Nigerian returnees from South Africa has just landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). It landed at 9:30pm on Wednesday.
The aircraft is still taxing to the apron as at the time of filing this report at the cargo terminal of the Airport.
Several agencies of the Federal Government are on ground to receive the returnees.
Details soon…

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.