JUST IN: Nigerian returnees from South Africa arrive

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
The Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft conveying Nigerian returnees from South Africa has just landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). It landed at 9:30pm on Wednesday.
The aircraft is still taxing to the apron as at the time of filing this report at the cargo terminal of the Airport.
Several agencies of the Federal Government are on ground to receive the returnees.
Details soon…
Related
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Download Daily Trust News App
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time.
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.