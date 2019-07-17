JUST IN: Nigerian murdered in Malaysia

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, a 34-year-old Nigerian PhD student of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia, have been allegedly murdered while being detained by the immigration authorities in Malaysia.

According to Ewansiha’s family members, he was arrested while he was pursuing a PhD in Management on the 4th of July, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a valid student visa at the time of his arrest, and had also previously studied for both his first degree and master’s degree in the country as well. He died five days after his detention.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the commission stated that it had engaged the Malaysian immigration authorities on the death of the Nigerian, and were awaiting the autopsy report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The High Commission assures that necessary steps are being taken towards addressing the unfortunate incidence with a view for a redress and to prevent such occurrence in the future,” the commission added.

According to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Ewansiha, despite having his necessary documents fully intact, he was still taken away by immigration officials who were not wearing uniforms.

“No sane mind at that time will believe the men are state officials but rather gangsters. Even with valid visa with him, they took him away and locked him and the immigration didn’t inform the school until he died in their custody,” she added.

The Director General of the Malaysian Immigration, Datuk Khairul Daud, stated that the authorities learnt Ewanisha had a seizure while sleeping, after which he was given special medical treatment before an ambulance arrived after which he was pronounced dead.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri- Erewa also expressed her profound sadness over the passing of Ewansiha, and urged the Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, to open an investigation into his death.

She also urged that the welfare of all countrymen in Malaysia is not compromised.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App