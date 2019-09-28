JUST IN: Nigeria re-elected into ICAO council

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has been re-elected as a Part 2 member of the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) Council for a new three-year term.

Nigeria garnered 151 votes out of the 193-member states, 18 more than it did in 2016, marking a significant rise in the popularity of the country within the global aviation community, a statement by Mr. James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, said.

Reacting to the feat, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said the continued success and recognition of the country in all issues relating to the world aviation governing body only goes to show that Nigeria was on course in its transformation agenda for the aviation sector.

According to Sirika, the re-election of Nigeria into the ICAO Council will further spur it to push for the attainment of the ideals and objectives of the organization with a stronger commitment to the implementation of the aviation sector development roadmap of the Buhari Administration.

Also reacting to the re-election, the Country Representative on the ICAO Council, Captain Nuhu Musa, described it as a momentous occasion for the country, as it showed the growing influence and popularity of Nigeria within the global aviation industry.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It changes the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

