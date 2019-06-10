JUST IN: Nigeria declares Public Holiday to mark Democracy Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday 12th June, 2019 as Public Holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day.

This follows the enactment into law of June 12 annually as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The declaration of Public Holiday was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, MON on behalf of the Federal Government, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relation Mohammed Manga, on Monday.

She congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

She called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of democratic governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.

Barr. Ehuriah further called for the collaboration and cooperation of all Nigerians with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards achieving the collective aspiration for the unity, peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

She wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a happy Democracy Day Celebration.

