JUST IN: Niger electoral body reschedules LG election

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has released the timetable for the rescheduled local government election in the state.

According to the new timetable agreed upon by all stakeholders, including representatives of various political parties under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election will hold from November 23 to 30th.

The election, which was earlier slated for 31st July, was put on hold following unresolved differences between SIEC and IPAC in the state.

IPAC secretary in the state, Mohammed Bello Maikujeri, who conveyed the outcome of the meeting to newsmen on Saturday in Minna, said stakeholders, in arriving at the new election schedule, was mindful of the provision of the enabling law by giving participating political parties enough time to prepare.

He however, said there was disagreement over the proposition by SIEC to introduce administrative fees of N100,000 for those eyeing chairmanship and 20,000 for councillorship positions respectively.

According to him, the meeting could not reach a middle ground on the matter, arguing that the fees would prevent small parties from contesting, while giving major parties an edge.

“We are still exploring the way out of the logjam. It is important to provide an enabling environment and level playing field for every body who is interested in the seats to vie. Doing so will avail small parties the leverage to effectively participate and test their popularity during the coming exercise,” he observed.

IPAC commended the State Assembly and government for enacting and assenting to the law abolishing caretaker committee, describing it as progressive and a step in the right direction.

