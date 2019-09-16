JUST IN: NCC gets 10 days deadline to block 2m SIM cards

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has given the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) up to September 25 to cut off 2.224million improperly registered SIM cards from telecom networks in the country.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, gave the directive in his office in Abuja on Monday after he inaugurated the newly constituted NCC board.

“I have a breaking news for you: after my announcement last week of the 9.2million SIM cards in circulation, NCC Executive Vice Chairman has just briefed me that about 6.775million has been rectified.

“This means we have only 2.242million yet to be rectified. So we want them to be properly rectified on or before 25th September, 2019”, the minister said.

He said after the deadline, NCC should rein in on the telecom operators and block the subscribers.

