  1. Home
  2. IT World
  3. JUST IN: NCC gets 10 days deadline to block 2m SIM cards
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: NCC gets 10 days deadline to block 2m SIM cards

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date
Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communication

The federal government has given the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) up to September 25 to cut off 2.224million improperly registered SIM cards from telecom networks in the country.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, gave the directive in his office in Abuja on Monday after he inaugurated the newly constituted NCC board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a breaking news for you: after my announcement last week of the 9.2million SIM cards in circulation, NCC Executive Vice Chairman has just briefed me that about 6.775million has been rectified.

“This means we have only 2.242million yet to be rectified. So we want them to be properly rectified on or before 25th September, 2019”, the minister said.

He said after the deadline, NCC should rein in on the telecom operators and block the subscribers.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.