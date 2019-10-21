JUST IN: NASS uncovers dubious contracts in NIWA’s budgets

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives and Senate Committees have allegedly discovered infractions worth billions of Naira appropriated for National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) in 2017 and 2019 budgets.

The committees said most of the projects, which funds were released for, were not executed.

They discovered the anomalies during a joint sitting by the House Committee on Inland Waterways, Land Transport, Ports & Harbors, and Marine Safety & Education and the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

The joint sitting was for the 2019/2020 budget defence by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and NIWA which was held at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly on Monday.

According to the Committees, the alleged various non-existing projects and other infraction worth about N6 billion, include; acquisition of Vessels and Barges and procurement of Dredgers and other equipment.

