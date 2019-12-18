JUST IN: Mob sets Church ablaze over missing boy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo State Police Command has said that officers have been dispatched to the church set ablaze by irate mob in Akure, the Ondo State capital to curtain the breakdown of law and order.

In a statement, signed by the command’s spokesman, Femi Joseph, the command told the public to disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state had been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

“Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda.

“The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation,” Joseph said.

