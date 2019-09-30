JUST IN: Mob set ‘one chance’ suspect ablaze in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspected ‘one chance’ robbery suspect has been burnt to death by angry mob at Duste- Alhaji, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, simply identified as Gabriel, said the incident happened around 7:02 am yesterday, when a three-man gang of one chance attempted to rob a woman in the area.

He said the woman unknowingly boarded a vehicle of the ‘one chance’ suspects from Bwari coming to the city, adding that one of the members of the gang tried to strangulate the woman in order to snatch her hand bag.

According to him, the victim immediately raised the alarm while struggling with the criminals in the vehicle, which attracted the attention of some cyclists who went after the robbers.

“It was the alarm that the woman raised that attracted the attention of some Okada riders who gave them a hot chase, but unfortunately, one of them was apprehended as two other members narrowly escaped,” he said.

He said it was on the process some mob immediately came with a petrol and poured on the suspect and set him ablaze.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, confirmed the incident, even as he said he condemned the jungle justice carried out by the mob.

He said the suspect ought to have been handed over to the police instead, saying the police were investigating the incident.

