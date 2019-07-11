JUST IN: Ministerial list: Buhari hosts N/Assembly leadership to dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to a dinner at the State House, Abuja.

The dinner started around 8:30pm, our correspondent reports.

This is the first time the president will be hosting the entire leadership of the parliament since the inauguration of the 9th assembly on June 11.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, were also in attendance.

The dinner is being attended by almost all the principal officers of the opposition party.

The principal officers in attendance are; Abdullahi Yahaya (Senate leader), Senator Ajayi Borofice (Deputy Senate Leader) Orji Uzor Kalu (Chief Whip) and Senator Sabi Abdullahi (deputy Chief Whip)

The Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha (Deputy Minority Leader); Phillip Aduda (Minority Whip) and Sahabi Yau (Deputy Minority Whip) were sighted at the meeting.

Our correspondent reports that the minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe was absent.

For the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Majority Leader); Mohammed Monguno (Chief Whip) and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Deputy Whip) are attending.

Our correspondent did not see Peter Akpatason (Deputy Majority Leader) at the venue.

The opposition principal officers of the House namely Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (Minority Leader), Toby Okechukwu (Deputy Minority Leader) Gideon Gwani (Minority Whip) and Adesegun Adekoya (Deputy Minority Whip) were also in attendance.

