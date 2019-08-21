JUST IN: Ministerial appointment: Ngige returns as labour minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has returned as the minister of labour and employment for a second tenure.

This was confirmed following the inauguration of the 43 ministers by president Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja at the Presidential Villa on 21st August 2019.

Ngige was a former governor of Anambra State from 2003 to 2007 and a former senator who represented Anambra Central constituency in 2011.

He assumed office as the minister of labour and employment in 2015 and he is to spearhead the ministry in Buhari’s second term.

