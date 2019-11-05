Just in: Minimum wage: JNPSNC meets states councils

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council meets with the states councils chairmen and secretaries to give them template to ensure successful consequential adjustment at the states level.

The meeting holds at the Medical and Health Secretariat, Ayuba wabba House.

The Chairman of the JNPSNC Trade Union Side (TUS), Simon Anchaver while addressing the press on Tuesday called on the government to begin immediate implementation of the new minimum wage.

According to him, “Any governor that said he’ll not pay stands to be impeached.”

Details later…

