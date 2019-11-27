JUST IN: Mattawale assents law stopping payment of jumbo allowances to Zamfara ex-governors, deputies, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Mattawale, on Wednesday signed into law a bill stopping the payment of jumbo allowances to former governors, their Deputies, ex-Speakers and other past political office holders in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the Zamfara state House of Assembly had yesterday outrightly repealed the law that allows jumbo payment of pension and other allowances to former governors, their deputies, Speakers and their deputies in the state.

The abolishment of the law came barely 72 hours after a letter written by a former governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, to Zamfara State Government demanding for the payment of his upkeep allowances running into millions of Naira leaked into the public. The letter generated heated debates within and outside the state.

According to the letter, the monthly upkeep allowances for an ex-governor in the state is N10million and backed by law which was amended and assented to on the 23rd of Marching, 2019.

