JUST IN: Many killed as suspected militia attack Takum

Many people were killed on Sunday as suspected armed militia attacked Jukun community in Takum town of Taraba state.

Daily Trust gathered that the militia, in their large numbers, invaded parts of Takum and shot many people.

It was gathered that the militia were suspected to have crossed into the Jukun community from Benue state.

A source in Takum, Mr Yakubu John, said the armed militia came with sophisticated weapons and attacked the community.

He said more than 12 persons were killed adding however that the attackers were repelled just as many of them were killed.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack.

He said the attackers were repelled by combined team of soldiers and police, adding that the police are compiling casualty figures which will be released later.

He said the situation is under control as Takum town is now calm.

